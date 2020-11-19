UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Lawmakers Pass Measure To Oppose Russia's Alleged Religious Violations In Crimea

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 03:20 AM

US Lawmakers Pass Measure to Oppose Russia's Alleged Religious Violations in Crimea

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) US lawmakers have passed a measure calling on the government to oppose Russia's alleged religious freedom violations in Crimea and urging the president to consider any such violation a basis for determining whether Russia may be designated as a country of particular concern for religious freedom.

"It is the policy of the United States to consider any alien who, while serving as an official of the government of Russia, was responsible for or directly carried out particularly severe violations of religious freedom in the sovereign territory of Ukraine that Russia illegally occupies or controls, including through non-state armed groups and illegal entities it commands and supports, to have committed particularly severe violations of religious freedom for purposes of applying section 212(a)(2)(G) of the Immigration and Nationality Act (8 U.

S.C. 1182(a)(2)(G)) with respect to any such alien," the document said on Wednesday.

The lawmakers said that in order to decide on whether to designate Russia as a nation of particular concern for religious freedom, US leaders should consider any particularly severe violation of religious freedom in Crimea.

Crimea, a Russian enclave, was transferred to Ukraine in 1954 by the then-Soviet Communist Party leader Nikita Khrushchev. In 2014, 96 percent of Crimea residents voted in a referendum in favor of rejoining Russia.

Ukraine, as well as the majority of Western countries, have refused to recognize the results of the referendum. Russia has insisted that the referendum was conducted in full compliance with international law and that it expressed in a highest democratic forum the will of the Crimean people to become part of Russia again.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia United States May Government

Recent Stories

Bahrain, Israel agree to operate flights, open emb ..

1 hour ago

Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen intercept ..

1 hour ago

UAE suspends issuance of visit visas, entry permit ..

2 hours ago

Pak-Afghan PTA to be finalized by end of January 2 ..

3 hours ago

Syrian ambassador hails UAE&#039;s hosting of nati ..

4 hours ago

Former US Army Green Beret pleads guilty to spying ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.