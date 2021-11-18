UrduPoint.com

US Lawmakers Pledge 1,000 Public Events To Sell $1.75Trln Spending Bill To Voters - Pelosi

House Democrats plan to host a series of public events to sell their $1.75 trillion social spending legislation to American voters, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) House Democrats plan to host a series of public events to sell their $1.75 trillion social spending legislation to American voters, Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.

"The members have committed to a thousand town meeting events one way or another," Pelosi said during her weekly press conference.

"People telling their stories, that's the most eloquent message of all. People telling what it means to have home health care so that they can work, to be assured that their children are learning when they are earning, to have some assurance about what it means to have healthcare so that if someone in your family takes ill, all of those things are again personal stories."

The timing of any campaign remained unclear, since Pelosi has signaled a House vote on the measure could come as soon as this week.

If that's the case, the public campaign would presumably come as the Senate takes up the legislation, and likely as Congress recesses during the upcoming holidays.

Earlier this week, President Joe Biden signed a separate $1.2 billion bipartisan infrastructure bill into law. The measure cleared the House after negotiations yielded pledges of support from moderate Democrats, conditioned on a favorable financial impact analysis by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO).

Skeptical Democrats want to know if the legislation will pay for itself and not add to the national debt.

The legislation would expand the social safety net for millions of Americans with programs such as universal preschool, child tax credits, expanded healthcare and subsidized home care. In addition, the measure earmarks more than $500 billion to combat climate change.

