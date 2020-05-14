UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Lawmakers Propose Bill To Help Prisons Provide Coronavirus Testing, Treatment - Senator

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 03:30 AM

US Lawmakers Propose Bill to Help Prisons Provide Coronavirus Testing, Treatment - Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) US lawmakers have proposed legislation, dubbed the COVID-19 Correctional Facility Emergency Response Act, to help local and state prisons in the United States test for the novel coronavirus and treat the COVID-19 disease, Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein said in a release.

"The bill will help state and local governments provide COVID-19 testing and treatment for individuals in state and local correctional facilities," the release said on Wednesday.

The release pointed out the proposed legislation would provide states and local correctional facilities with funds to test and treat all COVID-19 arrestees, detainees and inmates.

The proposed legislation will also allocate funds for testing for prison staff, volunteers, visitors, lawyers and court personnel who have contact with detainees and inmates as well as law enforcement officers who transport detainees and inmates and personnel outside correctional facilities who provide medical treatment to detainees and inmates, the release said.

The proposed bill would authorize $1 billion for each of fiscal years 2021 and 2022 to implement these programs, the release added.

Related Topics

Senate Lawyers United States All Billion Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima orders distribution of Iftar meals ..

2 hours ago

Masks made by inmates distributed to workers, heal ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid grants Golden Visa to 212 DHA ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee inaugurat ..

3 hours ago

Urban air quality improves in US as coronavirus em ..

3 hours ago

UAE announces rise in COVID-19 recoveries to 6,523 ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.