US Lawmakers Propose Bill to Help Prisons Provide Coronavirus Testing, Treatment - Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2020) US lawmakers have proposed legislation, dubbed the COVID-19 Correctional Facility Emergency Response Act, to help local and state prisons in the United States test for the novel coronavirus and treat the COVID-19 disease, Senate Judiciary Committee Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein said in a release.

"The bill will help state and local governments provide COVID-19 testing and treatment for individuals in state and local correctional facilities," the release said on Wednesday.

The release pointed out the proposed legislation would provide states and local correctional facilities with funds to test and treat all COVID-19 arrestees, detainees and inmates.

The proposed legislation will also allocate funds for testing for prison staff, volunteers, visitors, lawyers and court personnel who have contact with detainees and inmates as well as law enforcement officers who transport detainees and inmates and personnel outside correctional facilities who provide medical treatment to detainees and inmates, the release said.

The proposed bill would authorize $1 billion for each of fiscal years 2021 and 2022 to implement these programs, the release added.