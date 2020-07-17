UrduPoint.com
US Lawmakers Propose Bill To Sanction Turkey For Acquiring Russian S-400 System- Statement

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 10:00 PM

US Lawmakers Propose Bill to Sanction Turkey for Acquiring Russian S-400 System- Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Three US congressmen have introduced legislation aimed at sanctioning the government of Turkey for purchasing the S-400 air and missile defense system from Russia, Congressmen Adam Kinzinger announced on his website on Friday.

"Today, Representatives Adam Kinzinger (R-IL), Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) and Ranking Member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Michael McCaul (R-TX) introduced legislation that would impose sanctions on the government of Turkey for their acquisition of the S-400 air and missile defense system from the Russian Federation," the release said.

The bill, dubbed the Countering Russia's Export of Arms Act, would designate Turkey's purchase as a significant transaction pursuant to Section 231 of the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), the release said.

More Stories From World

