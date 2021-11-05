US Lawmakers Push Bipartisan Bill to Modernize FARA System

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) A bipartisan group of US lawmakers is pushing to modernize the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) system in order to boost transparency on the interests of external powers, Senator Cynthia Lummis' office said in a press release.

"It's essential that we know who is lobbying our elected officials, and which governments are paying them to do so," Lummis said in the release on Thursday. "It's the 21st century and we need to update our systems in order to protect our nation's public policy from undisclosed foreign influence.

"

Democratic Senators Sheldon Whitehouse and Ro Khanna, and Republican Senator Ken Buck, sponsored the Foreign Agents Registration Modernization (FARM) Act as well.

The FARM Act would require the US Department of Justice to create an electronic database of foreign agents that would be accessible to the public.

Current law requires any person engaging in political work on behalf of a foreign government to register as a foreign agent and report on their activities biannually, the release added.