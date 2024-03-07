Open Menu

US Lawmakers Push For TikTok To Cut ByteDance Ties Or Face Ban

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2024 | 01:30 AM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) US lawmakers moved Wednesday to pressure TikTok to sever ties with its Chinese parent company ByteDance or face a ban, in a push to keep social media apps out of foreign adversaries' control.

A bipartisan group of 20 lawmakers introduced a bill barring platforms controlled by ByteDance from US app stores or web hosting services unless they are no longer linked to China.

The legislation would also allow the president to extend such a ban to social media platforms that pose a similar national security risk.

"I would submit this bill provides the only path for the app to continue its operations in the United States without threatening Americans' online freedom, privacy and security," said Mike Gallagher, who chairs the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party.

Referring to TikTok at a Wednesday press briefing, the Wisconsin Republican added: "We simply cannot allow an app controlled by our nation's foremost adversary and competitor to take over the American media landscape."

In discussing the bill, policymakers raised concern that TikTok has become a key news source for young people.

But a TikTok spokesperson told AFP: "This bill is an outright ban of TikTok, no matter how much the authors try to disguise it."

The new bill would give ByteDance roughly six months to divest, said Raja Krishnamoorthi, an Illinois Democrat and ranking member of the Select Committee.

He stressed that the bill is not solely about TikTok.

