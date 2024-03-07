US Lawmakers Push For TikTok To Cut ByteDance Ties Or Face Ban
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2024 | 01:30 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) US lawmakers moved Wednesday to pressure TikTok to sever ties with its Chinese parent company ByteDance or face a ban, in a push to keep social media apps out of foreign adversaries' control.
A bipartisan group of 20 lawmakers introduced a bill barring platforms controlled by ByteDance from US app stores or web hosting services unless they are no longer linked to China.
The legislation would also allow the president to extend such a ban to social media platforms that pose a similar national security risk.
"I would submit this bill provides the only path for the app to continue its operations in the United States without threatening Americans' online freedom, privacy and security," said Mike Gallagher, who chairs the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party.
Referring to TikTok at a Wednesday press briefing, the Wisconsin Republican added: "We simply cannot allow an app controlled by our nation's foremost adversary and competitor to take over the American media landscape."
In discussing the bill, policymakers raised concern that TikTok has become a key news source for young people.
But a TikTok spokesperson told AFP: "This bill is an outright ban of TikTok, no matter how much the authors try to disguise it."
The new bill would give ByteDance roughly six months to divest, said Raja Krishnamoorthi, an Illinois Democrat and ranking member of the Select Committee.
He stressed that the bill is not solely about TikTok.
Recent Stories
Ninth round of Pakistan-EU political dialogue focuses on trade, security
Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for deadly 2021 stampede
Light rain-wind/thunderstorm likely at upper KP, northern Punjab, northern areas ..
Addl. IGP commends Layyah police for arresting gang rape accused
US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'
Fear of Israeli incursions looms in quiet West Bank town
PM seeks final implementation schedule for PIA's privatization
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka second T20I scores
UN says 'more than 100,000' more displaced in DR Congo clashes
PM will complete cabinet formation soon: Tarar
Upgradation of offices of women police officers being completed rapidly: IG Punj ..
PM seeks final implementation schedule for PIA's privatization
More Stories From World
-
Gaza girl emerges from rubble days after Israeli raid killed family17 minutes ago
-
Demonstrators break into Mexico presidential palace17 minutes ago
-
Trump, Biden power towards rematch as Haley drops out17 minutes ago
-
Senegal MPs debate contentious amnesty bill17 minutes ago
-
S. Africa urges more emergency ICJ measures against Israel over Gaza 'starvation'37 minutes ago
-
US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'37 minutes ago
-
UK's Cameron says Israel 'must change' aid flow into Gaza37 minutes ago
-
S. Africa urges more emergency ICJ measures against Israel over Gaza 'starvation'37 minutes ago
-
Tunisia court overturns journalist's five-year jail term1 hour ago
-
Probe says Israel PM bears 'responsibility' for deadly 2021 stampede2 hours ago
-
US calls on Haiti PM to 'expedite transition'2 hours ago
-
Fear of Israeli incursions looms in quiet West Bank town2 hours ago