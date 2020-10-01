UrduPoint.com
US Lawmakers Push New Plan Seeking To End Communist Control Of China

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 12:00 AM

US Lawmakers Push New Plan Seeking to End Communist Control of China

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The US government and Congress must commit to a bipartisan long-term policy of ending Communist Party control of China, the Republican House China Task Force said in a report on Wednesday.

"The administration should clearly and publicly state an intention to break the CCP [Chinese Communist Party]'s totalitarianism," the report said.

"America's goal must not be indefinite coexistence with a hostile Communist state, but rather, the end of the Party's monopoly on power."

The administration must prioritize combatting China by using Federal resource including foreign assistance for the Indo Pacific region.

The lawmakers also demanded that Congress pass more legislation targeting China for alleged human rights abuses, allegations Beijing has repeatedly denied.

