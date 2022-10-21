US Lawmakers Pushing $50Bln Ukraine Aid Package Amid Future Funding Uncertainty - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2022) US lawmakers are looking to pass a new $50 billion military aid package for Ukraine before January amid concerns that the upcoming midterm elections in November could usher in a new Congress less willing to prop up Kiev, NBC reported on Thursday, citing legislators and aides familiar with the effort.

US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has pledged that if the Republicans secure a majority in the lower chamber of Congress, Ukraine will not continue to get a "blank check" for assistance given concerns about a looming recession in the United States.

In response to McCarthy's warning, a bipartisan group of lawmakers is working to pass the $50 billion military aid package, most likely as part of an omnibus spending bill, before a new Congress takes office in January, the report said.

Congress has approved some $70 billion in aid to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia's special military operation on February 24, according to the report.

However, several Republican congressional candidates and current members of Congress have opposed legislation to fund Ukraine, questioning the amount of foreign aid given by the Biden administration amid domestic economic concerns, such as high gas prices and inflation.

On Wednesday, former Vice President Mike Pence labeled Republicans who oppose further aid to Ukraine as Russian apologists. Conservatives must be champions of freedom and make clear that "Putin will pay," he said. Pence also predicted that Republicans will secure majorities in both the House and Senate during midterm elections.

Earlier on Thursday, President Joe Biden said he is concerned that a Republican-controlled Congress could jeopardize further US military assistance to Ukraine.