Long-time US Sen. Dianne Feinstein is having her mental fitness to continue public service in Congress questioned by fellow lawmakers amid a purported decrease in sharpness recently, the San Francisco Chronicle reported on Thursday, citing anonymous colleagues and staffers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2022) Long-time US Sen. Dianne Feinstein is having her mental fitness to continue public service in Congress questioned by fellow lawmakers amid a purported decrease in sharpness recently, the San Francisco Chronicle reported on Thursday, citing anonymous colleagues and staffers.

"I have worked with her for a long time and long enough to know what she was like just a few years ago: always in command, always in charge, on top of the details, basically couldn't resist a conversation where she was driving some bill or some idea. All of that is gone," one lawmaker said in the report. "She was an intellectual and political force not that long ago, and that's why my encounter with her was so jarring. Because there was just no trace of that."

Feinstein's memory is rapidly deteriorating and it appears as though she is unable to fulfill her job duties without extensive help from staff, three former staffers and four fellow senators reportedly said.

However, the memory lapses are not constant, with Feinstein on some days appearing to be as mentally sharp as ever, the report noted.

Feinstein's mental fitness is bad and getting worse, one Democratic senator said in the report. Feinstein purportedly has difficulty keeping up with conversations and does not seem to fully recognize even longtime colleagues, the report added.

Feinstein said in a statement that she is still performing her job well and declined an interview, according to the report. Nancy Pelosi also reportedly said in a statement that she has not noticed any decline in Feinstein's memory.

Feinstein has served as a member of the US Senate since 1992, representing California. Her term is set to run through the end of 2024.