US Lawmakers Question Qatar-Owned Al Jazeera Exclusion from Foreign Agent Registration

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) US Lawmakers want the Justice Department to explain why Al Jazeera, a news outlet owned and funded by the government of Qatar , has not registered as an agent of a foreign government , Senator Charles Grassley said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Members of the US Senate and House of Representatives sought information on any steps taken by the Justice Department (DOJ) to determine whether Qatari-owned media company Al Jazeera should be registered as a foreign agent," the release said.

A letter to Attorney General William Barr from Grassley, five other senators and two members of the House of Representatives noted that other foreign news agencies such as Russian-owned RT America and Sputnik, as well as China's Xinhua News Agency had been forced to register, but that somehow Al Jazeera, thus far, had not.

The letter cited several examples of Al Jazeera reporting that appear to represent positions of the Qatari government.

For example, Qatar reportedly supports the Muslim Brotherhood and Al Jazeera has featured that organization in a moderate light and described it as one that can "foster regional stability," the letter said.

Qatar has not only allowed US State Department-designated terrorist groups such as Hamas to operate within the country but also has regularly hosted Hamas supporters and its leaders on Al Jazeera, the letter added.

The letter also noted published reports of a "months-long spy operation on a slew of American pro-Israel officials" for a documentary on alleged Jewish influence on the US government.

The US Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) is a 1938 law originally enacted to keep track of Nazi agents in the US.

In addition to Grassley, the letter was cosigned by Senators Tom Cotton, John Cornyn, Todd Young, Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz, as well as Congressmen Mike Johnson and Lee Zeldin.