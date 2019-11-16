UrduPoint.com
US Lawmakers Question Trump Admn. Compliance With California Law Banning Private Prisons

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 03:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th November, 2019) Democratic lawmakers in Congress have sent a letter to acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Matthew Albence questioning whether the Department of Homeland Security is following a California law banning privately run prisons.

"In light of a history of ICE conduct that appears to violate applicable law and regulations, we write to request additional information about Solicitation No.

70CDCR20R00000002 issued by ICE on October 16, 2019 for Detention Services in California," the letter said on Friday.

The letter was sent by Senator Kamala Harris, Congresswoman Zoe Lofgren and Congressman Jerrold Nadler.

Senator Dianne Feinstein also signed the letter along with more than a dozen House Democrats.

In addition to the contract cited, the letter named other contracts from ICE that have been awarded to private prisons in California.

