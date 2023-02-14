US Lawmakers Re-Request Info on COVID-19 Origins From Biden Administration - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) Republican lawmakers are re-requesting information from Biden administration officials on the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic as part of a select subcommittee investigation into the matter, the House Oversight Committee said in a statement.

"Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic Chairman Brad Wenstrup and House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer are requesting senior Biden Administration officials... provide information necessary to the Select Subcommittee and Oversight Committee's investigation into COVID origins," the statement said on Monday.

The lawmakers sent letters to officials including National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci, US Health Secretary Xavier Becerra and Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines requesting information related to the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic and its novel coronavirus.

The letters follow up on December 13, 2022 requests for the same documents, information, and testimony.

The letters renew requests for government communications and intelligence regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wuhan Institute of Virology and EcoHealth Alliance.

Moreover, the letters renew a request for a classified briefing on the matter from the US intelligence community.

"We can't accept more years of stonewalling; the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic is committed to conducting a proper investigation that the American people have demanded," Wenstrup said in the statement.

The panel has already determined that COVID-19 likely originated from the Wuhan lab, US taxpayer Dollars were given to the lab to conduct "risky" gain-of-function research on novel coronaviruses, and Fauci was aware of that information at the start of the pandemic and may have acted to conceal it by downplaying the lab leak theory, the statement said.