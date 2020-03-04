US Lawmakers Reach Deal to Provide $7.8Bln to Combat Coronavirus - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) Congressional leaders have reached a deal to support a bipartisan bill that would provide $7.8 billion in emergency funds to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak in the United States, NBC news reported on Wednesday.

Congressional leaders in the Senate and House of Representatives have agreed to back a $7.8 billion emergency funding bill to address the novel coronavirus outbreak in the United States, the report said citing Republican lawmakers on the Senate Appropriations Committee and a House Democratic aide.

More than 100 people have been confirmed infected with the novel coronavirus in the United States and nine people have died so far.

The congressional leaders have yet to announce when the bill will go for a vote in the House of Representatives and then head to the Senate for approval and proceed to the president's desk to be signed into law.

President Donald Trump initially asked Congress to approve $2.5 billion in funding to fight the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the United States.

More than 90,000 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus worldwide and more than 3,100 have died from complications associated with the infection.