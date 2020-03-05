UrduPoint.com
US Lawmakers Reach Deal To Provide $7.8Bln To Combat Coronavirus

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 12:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Congressional leaders have reached a deal to support a bipartisan bill that would provide $7.8 billion in emergency funds to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak in the United States, text of the legislation revealed on Wednesday.

The $7.8 billion emergency funding bill will help address security, health and economic concerns caused by the outbreak in the United States.

More than 100 people have been confirmed infected with the novel coronavirus in the United States and nine people have died so far.

NBC confirmed with Democratic staffers that the bill will head to the House floor for a vote later on Wednesday. Once passed, it will then head to the Senate for approval and proceed to the president's desk to be signed into law.

President Donald Trump initially asked Congress to approve $2.5 billion in funding to fight the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the United States.

More than 90,000 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus worldwide and more than 3,100 have died from complications associated with the infection.

