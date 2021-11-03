US Lawmakers Reach Deal to Trim Prescription Drug Prices for Seniors, Families - Schumer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) An agreement to reduce US prescription drug prices, including a reduction of the price of insulin from $600 a dose to $35, was announced by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday.

The deal would allow Medicare, the US universal healthcare program for seniors, to negotiate drug prices directly with pharmaceutical companies and also cap out-of-pocket drug expenses at $2,000 per year, Schumer said at a weekly news briefing with Senate Democrats.

"We've heard this from people across the country, who have serious illnesses and can't afford their medicine. Today we've taken a massive step forward in helping alleviate that problem," he said.

Schumer explained that the drug-pricing measure will be included in the Democrats' $1.

75 trillion social spending package, restoring an item that reportedly had been removed earlier by House negotiators.

American consumers pay some of the world's highest drug prices, which pharmaceutical firms say is needed to recoup massive development costs.

But critics charge drug makers turn around and offer steep discounts to consumers in other nations that directly negotiate drug prices, without commensurate cuts in costs to Americans.

While Schumer offered few other details, he said the deal will end the days when a live-changing diagnosis means thousands upon thousands of Dollars in new drug expenses.