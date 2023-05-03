UrduPoint.com

US Lawmakers Reintroduce Bill To Create Sanctions Nominations, Condemn Russia - Statement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2023 | 08:36 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2023) A bipartisan group of US lawmakers are reintroducing legislation to further condemn Russia' special military operation in Ukraine and create a congressional sanctions nomination process, the office of Congressman Jimmy Panetta said in a statement.

"Our bipartisan, bicameral Ukraine Human Rights Policy Act will target Russia's unrelenting human rights abuses by instituting a framework to more swiftly and directly sanction those responsible, including Russian proxy forces, and hold them accountable for their ruthless actions," the statement said.

The legislation was reintroduced by Panetta, Congressman Pat Fallon, Senator Todd Young and Senator Jacky Rosen, the statement said.

The bill would establish a congressional nomination process for human rights sanctions through the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), the statement said.

The bill would also amend the Sense of Congress included� in CAATSA to solidify US support for Ukraine and further condemn Russia and its use of "paramilitary organizations," the statement added.

In addition, the legislation requires the US State Department to include details on alleged human rights abuses in Ukraine as part of its annual human rights report, according to the statement.

