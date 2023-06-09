US Lawmakers Reintroduce Bill to Designate Russia as State Sponsor of Terrorism

A bipartisan group of US lawmakers led by Congressman Ted Lieu on Friday reintroduced a bill that would designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the congressman's office said in a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) A bipartisan group of US lawmakers led by Congressman Ted Lieu on Friday reintroduced a bill that would designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the congressman's office said in a press release.

"Today, Congressman Ted W. Lieu (D-Los Angeles County) led a bipartisan group of Members in reintroducing the Russia is a State Sponsor of Terrorism Act, bipartisan legislation to officially deem Russia a state sponsor of terrorism," the press release said.

The legislation is sponsored by Representatives Steve Cohen, Joe Wilson, Jared Golden, Ken Buck, and Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, who claim in the bill that Russia's alleged support for "non-state terrorist groups" prior to and during the Ukraine conflict warrants the designation.

The Biden administration has repeatedly stated that it is not planning to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism since it is not conducive to holding Moscow accountable for its alleged crimes in Ukraine and may have harmful consequences. At the same time, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in May "never say never" when asked whether the Biden administration intends on designating Russia a state sponsor of terrorism.

The US currently designates Cuba, North Korea, Iran, and Syria as state sponsors of terrorism.