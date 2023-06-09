UrduPoint.com

US Lawmakers Reintroduce Bill To Designate Russia As State Sponsor Of Terrorism

Sumaira FH Published June 09, 2023 | 11:22 PM

US Lawmakers Reintroduce Bill to Designate Russia as State Sponsor of Terrorism

A bipartisan group of US lawmakers led by Congressman Ted Lieu on Friday reintroduced a bill that would designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the congressman's office said in a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) A bipartisan group of US lawmakers led by Congressman Ted Lieu on Friday reintroduced a bill that would designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the congressman's office said in a press release.

"Today, Congressman Ted W. Lieu (D-Los Angeles County) led a bipartisan group of Members in reintroducing the Russia is a State Sponsor of Terrorism Act, bipartisan legislation to officially deem Russia a state sponsor of terrorism," the press release said.

The legislation is sponsored by Representatives Steve Cohen, Joe Wilson, Jared Golden, Ken Buck, and Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick, who claim in the bill that Russia's alleged support for "non-state terrorist groups" prior to and during the Ukraine conflict warrants the designation.

The Biden administration has repeatedly stated that it is not planning to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism since it is not conducive to holding Moscow accountable for its alleged crimes in Ukraine and may have harmful consequences. At the same time, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in May "never say never" when asked whether the Biden administration intends on designating Russia a state sponsor of terrorism.

The US currently designates Cuba, North Korea, Iran, and Syria as state sponsors of terrorism.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Ukraine Iran Moscow Russia Angeles Same North Korea Cuba May Gold

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Tour kicks off in R ..

Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Tour kicks off in Rio de Janeiro

13 minutes ago
 Sahibzada Shabir pays tribute to Ishaq Dar for pre ..

Sahibzada Shabir pays tribute to Ishaq Dar for presenting poor friendly budget

8 minutes ago
 Iftikhar Malik terms federal budget 2023-24 as bal ..

Iftikhar Malik terms federal budget 2023-24 as balanced, export-oriented

8 minutes ago
 Almost Half of Children in Sudan Facing Hunger Due ..

Almost Half of Children in Sudan Facing Hunger Due to Conflict - NGO

5 minutes ago
 OICCI Secretary General commends positive steps fo ..

OICCI Secretary General commends positive steps for IT, Agri sectors in budget

5 minutes ago
 Regional Head Sukkur of Federal Ombudsman listens ..

Regional Head Sukkur of Federal Ombudsman listens complaints against SPECO, SSGC ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.