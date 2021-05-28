US Lawmakers Reintroduce Bill to Sanction Supporters of Hamas, Islamic Jihad - Senator

US Senator Marco Rubio, alongside 15 other Republican lawmakers, reintroduced legislation that would impose sanctions on individuals and entities that support Hamas or other Palestinian organizations, Rubio's office said in press a release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) US Senator Marco Rubio, alongside 15 other Republican lawmakers, reintroduced legislation that would impose sanctions on individuals and entities that support Hamas or other Palestinian organizations, Rubio's office said in press a release on Friday.

"This bill would impose sanctions against foreign individuals, entities, and governments that provide support to Hamas, Palestinian Islamic Jihad, and other Palestinian terrorist groups that just spent weeks launching more than 4,000 rockets at Israeli civilians," the release said.

The bill, known as the Palestinian International Terrorism Support Prevention Act, also requires the president to submit an assessment to Congress regarding whether other countries are doing enough to counter the fundraising, financing, money laundering, and other forms of support for Palestinian terrorist groups.

Rubio, the Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence and ranking member of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, led the bill's reintroduction, citing the need to hold supporters of such organizations accountable following the recent conflict between Palestinian and Israeli forces.