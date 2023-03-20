US Lawmakers Request Information From Prosecutor Ahead of Reported Trump Arrest - Letter

) US House lawmakers on Monday sent a letter to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg requesting the prosecutor provide testimony and documents related to reports of the impending arrest of former president Donald Trump

"You are reportedly about to engage in an unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority: the indictment of a former President of the United States and current declared candidate for that office," the letter said. "In light of the serious consequences of your actions, we expect that you will testify about what plainly appears to be a politically motivated prosecutorial decision.

"

The letter, signed by US House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and Administration Committee Chairman Bryan Steil, also requested documents related to the investigation into Trump.

Earlier on Monday, Trump issued a statement via social media accusing Bragg of receiving more than $1 million from businessman George Soros and holding close ties to the Hillary Clinton campaign. The prosecution is a political "witch hunt," Trump also said.