UrduPoint.com

US Lawmakers Request Information From Prosecutor Ahead Of Reported Trump Arrest - Letter

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2023 | 09:41 PM

US Lawmakers Request Information From Prosecutor Ahead of Reported Trump Arrest - Letter

) US House lawmakers on Monday sent a letter to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg requesting the prosecutor provide testimony and documents related to reports of the impending arrest of former president Donald Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) US House lawmakers on Monday sent a letter to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg requesting the prosecutor provide testimony and documents related to reports of the impending arrest of former president Donald Trump.

"You are reportedly about to engage in an unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority: the indictment of a former President of the United States and current declared candidate for that office," the letter said. "In light of the serious consequences of your actions, we expect that you will testify about what plainly appears to be a politically motivated prosecutorial decision.

"

The letter, signed by US House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and Administration Committee Chairman Bryan Steil, also requested documents related to the investigation into Trump.

Earlier on Monday, Trump issued a statement via social media accusing Bragg of receiving more than $1 million from businessman George Soros and holding close ties to the Hillary Clinton campaign. The prosecution is a political "witch hunt," Trump also said.

Related Topics

Social Media Hillary Clinton Trump George Manhattan Bryan United States From Million

Recent Stories

Over 60 horses are up on 2nd Dubai Breeze-Up Sale ..

Over 60 horses are up on 2nd Dubai Breeze-Up Sale in 2023

3 minutes ago
 Bank shares wobble after Credit Suisse buyout

Bank shares wobble after Credit Suisse buyout

5 minutes ago
 UN 'survival guide' report a stark warning on clim ..

UN 'survival guide' report a stark warning on climate

3 minutes ago
 Farmers Convention held to apprise farmers about c ..

Farmers Convention held to apprise farmers about cotton production

3 minutes ago
 Anti-Corruption dept issues notice to PTI leaders

Anti-Corruption dept issues notice to PTI leaders

3 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power suspension programme

IESCO issues power suspension programme

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.