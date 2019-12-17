US Lawmakers Request Intelligence Chief Evaluate Not Extending New START Treaty - Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2019) A bipartisan group of US lawmakers is requesting the national intelligence head Joseph Maguire to brief them on the possible outcome if the United States allows the New START Treaty to expire in February 2021, Senator Bob Menendez's office said in a press release.

"Senator Bob Menendez, Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, was joined by Senators Todd Young and Chris Van Hollen in requesting Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire formally conduct a National Intelligence Estimate on how Russia and China will react if the United States allows the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) to expire in February 2021," the release said on Monday.