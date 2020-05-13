UrduPoint.com
US Lawmakers Request Justice Dept. Probe Of COVID-19-Related Price Fixing By Meat Packers

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 03:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th May, 2020) Nearly 20 US senators urged the Justice Department to investigate suspicions of price fixing by meat packing companies.

"We... request that the DOJ [Justice Department] investigate suspected price manipulation and anticompetitive behavior in the highly concentrated industry," the lawmakers said in a letter to Attorney General William Barr on Tuesday.

According to the senators, since February, cattle prices have slumped by more than 18 percent while wholesale beef prices increased by as much as 115 percent.

The letter noted that four major beef packing companies control 80 percent of the market and that attorneys general from 11 states have made similar requests in the past week for a formal Justice Department investigation.

