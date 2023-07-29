Open Menu

US Lawmakers Request Select Committee On UAP To Pursue Public Disclosures - Letter

Sumaira FH Published July 29, 2023 | 12:00 AM

US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pursue Public Disclosures - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) A group of US House lawmakers sent a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to request the House of Representatives establish a Select Committee on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) with the authority to investigate and pursue disclosure of US government information on the subject.

The letter comes following a hearing earlier this week with the House Oversight Committee on UAP, during which former government and military officials testified to the existence of UAP and the recovery of so-called non-human biologics as part of a secret program to collect and reverse engineer the craft.

"Mr. Speaker, we ask that you immediately establish a Select Committee, outside the jurisdiction of any standing committee, and with subpoena authority, to go about the task of collecting information from the Pentagon and elsewhere for the benefit of the public and to discharge our constitution, legislative and oversight roles," the letter, dated Thursday, said.

The issue of UAP represents a confluence of concerning governmental actions that indicates a lack of forthrightness on the part of the Pentagon and US intelligence community, the letter said.

No governmental program is beyond the view of Congress, the letter added.

The committee could work on issues including lack of budget transparency, overclassification, and unwillingness to respond to Congressional oversight on a matter of "grave concern" to the country, the letter said.

The letter was signed by members of Congress including Matt Gaetz, Anna Paulina Luna, Tim Burchett and Jared Moskowitz.

The US Senate is also pursuing an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to establish a panel tasked with preparing government information on UAP for disclosure.

The lawmakers' efforts come following an increase in public US government engagement on the subject of UAP through the Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) and a NASA independent study team.

Related Topics

Hearing Resolution Senate Budget Pentagon Congress From Government

Recent Stories

UAE President receives further condolences on pass ..

UAE President receives further condolences on passing of Saeed bin Zayed

4 minutes ago
 US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pu ..

US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pursue Public Disclosures - Lett ..

9 minutes ago
 Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Hel ..

Putin Says Cooperation With Libya Within OPEC+ Helps to Stabilize Energy Market

9 minutes ago
 Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Have ..

Main Zul Jinnah procession appears from Nisar Haveli

9 minutes ago
 Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial ..

Russia Stands for Libya's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity - Putin

9 minutes ago
 US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Nige ..

US May Cease Security, Other Cooperation With Niger Due to Military Takeover - K ..

9 minutes ago
Stocks push higher as inflation eases

Stocks push higher as inflation eases

20 minutes ago
 WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deli ..

WFP Not in Talks With Russia About Free Grain Deliveries - Official

22 minutes ago
 IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in ' ..

IMF paves way to disburse $7.5bn to Argentina in 'challenging' backdrop

22 minutes ago
 Islamic Countries to Give Joint Response to Quran ..

Islamic Countries to Give Joint Response to Quran Desecration in Europe - Turkis ..

20 minutes ago
 Rain likely at scattered places

Rain likely at scattered places

27 minutes ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif offers cond ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif offers condolences to UAE President over ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World