US Lawmakers Request Select Committee on UAP to Pursue Public Disclosures - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) A group of US House lawmakers sent a letter to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to request the House of Representatives establish a Select Committee on unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) with the authority to investigate and pursue disclosure of US government information on the subject.

The letter comes following a hearing earlier this week with the House Oversight Committee on UAP, during which former government and military officials testified to the existence of UAP and the recovery of so-called non-human biologics as part of a secret program to collect and reverse engineer the craft.

"Mr. Speaker, we ask that you immediately establish a Select Committee, outside the jurisdiction of any standing committee, and with subpoena authority, to go about the task of collecting information from the Pentagon and elsewhere for the benefit of the public and to discharge our constitution, legislative and oversight roles," the letter, dated Thursday, said.

The issue of UAP represents a confluence of concerning governmental actions that indicates a lack of forthrightness on the part of the Pentagon and US intelligence community, the letter said.

No governmental program is beyond the view of Congress, the letter added.

The committee could work on issues including lack of budget transparency, overclassification, and unwillingness to respond to Congressional oversight on a matter of "grave concern" to the country, the letter said.

The letter was signed by members of Congress including Matt Gaetz, Anna Paulina Luna, Tim Burchett and Jared Moskowitz.

The US Senate is also pursuing an amendment to the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) to establish a panel tasked with preparing government information on UAP for disclosure.

The lawmakers' efforts come following an increase in public US government engagement on the subject of UAP through the Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) and a NASA independent study team.