US Lawmakers Request Study of COVID-19 Risk in Air Travel - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) US House Transportation Committee Chair Peter DeFazio and Aviation Subcommittee Chair Rick Larsen sent a letter to Comptroller General Gene Dodaro formally requesting the General Accountability Office (GAO) to undertake three studies to gauge risks of air travel during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"The purpose of these studies is to help inform Congress about the risks of air travel during a public health crisis, better understand the Federal response that has been taken to address these risks, and to identify lessons learned that can inform future Federal legislation," the letter said on Wednesday.

The lawmakers asked the GAO for one study of recent government, academic and industry research on coronavirus transmission via air travel.

They requested a second study to identify responsibilities of state, local and federal officials, as well as airport staff and contractors in protecting passengers and crew from contagious diseases.

A third study requested would grade the aviation industry's response to the coronavirus pandemic and produce a report on lessons learned.

The lawmakers cited an earlier GAO report that found the United States has yet to develop a national aviation strategy for communicable disease outbreaks despite having signed an international aviation treaty requiring such a plan.