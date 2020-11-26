UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Lawmakers Request Study Of COVID-19 Risk In Air Travel - Letter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 26th November 2020 | 03:40 AM

US Lawmakers Request Study of COVID-19 Risk in Air Travel - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) US House Transportation Committee Chair Peter DeFazio and Aviation Subcommittee Chair Rick Larsen sent a letter to Comptroller General Gene Dodaro formally requesting the General Accountability Office (GAO) to undertake three studies to gauge risks of air travel during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"The purpose of these studies is to help inform Congress about the risks of air travel during a public health crisis, better understand the Federal response that has been taken to address these risks, and to identify lessons learned that can inform future Federal legislation," the letter said on Wednesday.

The lawmakers asked the GAO for one study of recent government, academic and industry research on coronavirus transmission via air travel.

They requested a second study to identify responsibilities of state, local and federal officials, as well as airport staff and contractors in protecting passengers and crew from contagious diseases.

A third study requested would grade the aviation industry's response to the coronavirus pandemic and produce a report on lessons learned.

The lawmakers cited an earlier GAO report that found the United States has yet to develop a national aviation strategy for communicable disease outbreaks despite having signed an international aviation treaty requiring such a plan.

Related Topics

Gao United States Congress From Government Industry Airport Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Indian Minister of Exte ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi launches &#039;The Hope Consortium&#039; ..

5 hours ago

UAE Participates in 37th Ministerial Conference of ..

5 hours ago

Chief of Staff of UAE Armed Forces attends conclus ..

5 hours ago

Argentine President Announces 3-Day Mourning Over ..

2 hours ago

Without government aid, US spending, incomes stall ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.