US Lawmakers Say $300 in Egypt Military Financing Must Be Withheld Over Right Violations

Members of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee are concerned about systemic violations of human rights in Egypt and believe the State Department should withhold $300 million in foreign military financing, according to a letter the lawmakers sent to Secretary of State Antony Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) Members of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee are concerned about systemic violations of human rights in Egypt and believe the State Department should withhold $300 million in foreign military financing, according to a letter the lawmakers sent to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"We write to express our concerns over the State Department providing the $300 million conditioned on human rights in Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 Foreign Military Financing (FMF) to Egypt ... we remain concerned by continued reports - both by the State Department as well as credible international and Egyptian organizations - about the ongoing, pervasive, and systemic violations of human rights in Egypt that risk destabilizing the country" the letter said on Tuesday.

The lawmakers in the letter called on the State Department to deny certification of human rights criteria Egypt needs to meet to receive the $300 million in FMF.

Egypt has failed to take "sustained and effective steps" required by the United States to receive funding, including conditions imposed last year on another $130 million in withheld funds, the letter said.

Adhering to the spirit and intent of the FMF standards aligns with the Biden administration's prioritization of human rights in US foreign policy, the letter added.

The letter was signed by lawmakers including House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Gregory Meeks and Representatives Gerald Connolly, Sara Jacobs and Ted Lieu.