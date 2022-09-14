UrduPoint.com

US Lawmakers Say $300 In Egypt Military Financing Must Be Withheld Over Right Violations

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2022 | 08:07 PM

US Lawmakers Say $300 in Egypt Military Financing Must Be Withheld Over Right Violations

Members of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee are concerned about systemic violations of human rights in Egypt and believe the State Department should withhold $300 million in foreign military financing, according to a letter the lawmakers sent to Secretary of State Antony Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) Members of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee are concerned about systemic violations of human rights in Egypt and believe the State Department should withhold $300 million in foreign military financing, according to a letter the lawmakers sent to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"We write to express our concerns over the State Department providing the $300 million conditioned on human rights in Fiscal Year (FY) 2021 Foreign Military Financing (FMF) to Egypt ... we remain concerned by continued reports - both by the State Department as well as credible international and Egyptian organizations - about the ongoing, pervasive, and systemic violations of human rights in Egypt that risk destabilizing the country" the letter said on Tuesday.

The lawmakers in the letter called on the State Department to deny certification of human rights criteria Egypt needs to meet to receive the $300 million in FMF.

Egypt has failed to take "sustained and effective steps" required by the United States to receive funding, including conditions imposed last year on another $130 million in withheld funds, the letter said.

Adhering to the spirit and intent of the FMF standards aligns with the Biden administration's prioritization of human rights in US foreign policy, the letter added.

The letter was signed by lawmakers including House Foreign Affairs Committee Chair Gregory Meeks and Representatives Gerald Connolly, Sara Jacobs and Ted Lieu.

Related Topics

Egypt United States Million

Recent Stories

Sherry for collective approach to deal with impac ..

Sherry for collective approach to deal with impacts of climate change

22 seconds ago
 Strong democracy imperative for stability, develop ..

Strong democracy imperative for stability, development of country: NA Speaker

24 seconds ago
 48 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering, encroach ..

48 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering, encroachments

25 seconds ago
 PFA imposes fine of Rs 85,000 on four outlets

PFA imposes fine of Rs 85,000 on four outlets

27 seconds ago
 Lufthansa back in private hands as Germany sells r ..

Lufthansa back in private hands as Germany sells rescue stake

2 minutes ago
 PML-N will form govt in Punjab again: Attaullah Ta ..

PML-N will form govt in Punjab again: Attaullah Tarar

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.