US Lawmakers Say Introduced Bill to Reassert Congress' Defense, National Security Powers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2023) US House lawmakers James McGovern and Nancy Mace introduced bipartisan legislation to reassert the Congress' authority over national security and defense matters such as arms sales and the use of military force, McGovern's office said in a statement on Thursday.

The legislation is dubbed the National Security Reforms and Accountability Act (NSRAA), the statement said.

"This bipartisan bill would reinforce the balance of power between the president and congress by reclaiming congressional oversight of arms sales, emergency declarations, and the use of military force," the statement said. "In each case, the president would be required to consult congressional leaders and obtain congressional authorization before exercising the powers in question.

"

The US Constitution clearly states that the power to declare war rests solely with Congress, McGovern said in the statement, adding that it is critical for lawmakers to come together to reclaim their role as a co-equal branch of government before it is too late.

US citizens are tired of "endless foreign wars" and want to know they have a say in the matter through their elected officials, Mace said in the statement.

The NSRAA is backed by organizations, including Concerned Veterans for America, the American Civil Liberties Union's National Security Project and the Brennan Center for Justice's Liberty and National Security Program, according to the statement.