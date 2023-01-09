UrduPoint.com

US Lawmakers Say No Refuge For Bolsonaro In US After Supporters Storm Brazil Congress

The United States should no longer provide refuge to former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who has been in Florida since late December, after the Brazil Congress storming, US Democratic lawmakers said

"He basically used the Trump playbook to inspire domestic terrorists to try to take over the government. He's actually very close to Donald Trump. He should be extradited to Brazil. In fact, it was reported that he was under investigation for corruption and fled Brazil to the United States," Rep. Joaquin Castro told CNN on Sunday.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez echoed the call for the US to "cease granting refuge to Bolsonaro in Florida."

"Nearly 2 years to the day the US Capitol was attacked by fascists, we see fascist movements abroad attempt to do the same in Brazil.

We must stand in solidarity with @LulaOficial's democratically elected government," she tweeted.

On Sunday, supporters of Bolsonaro stormed the National Congress building, Palacio do Planalto, one of the official palaces of the Presidency, and the Supreme Court building in the Brazilian capital in protest of the 2022 presidential election results. Police regained control of the buildings in the evening of the same day.

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who was sworn in on January 1, called the attack on the government buildings barbaric and ordered the use of Federal forces to restore order in the capital.

Many countries and international organizations in the Americas have come out in support of the Brazilian president, calling the protesters' actions an anti-democratic coup attempt.

