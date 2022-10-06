UrduPoint.com

US Lawmakers Say Will Address Russia's 'Destabilizing' Activity In West Africa

Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2022 | 11:36 PM

US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Gregory Meeks and Ranking Member Michael McCaul issued a statement on Thursday condemning the recent military coup in Burkina Faso and promised to press for actions that address Russia's allegedly "destabilizing" role in West Africa

"We condemn the military coup in Burkina Faso, which represents the country's second unconstitutional transfer of power in less than a year," the statement said. "We are also deeply concerned by reports of Russian oligarch Yevgeny Prigozhin's support for the latest self-declared military leader of Burkina Faso and will continue to press for actions to address against Russian proxies that are destabilizing the region.

"

Last last month, Burkinabe media reported that interim government leader Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Sandaogo Damiba was ousted by a group of military personnel led by Capt. Ibrahim Traore, who suspended the country's constitution and closed its borders.

On Monday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia would like to normalize the situation in Burkina Faso and return to a legitimate governing framework as quickly as possible.

The US lawmakers said in the statement that the United States will continue to support efforts towards democracy, accountability, inclusive government, peace and security in Burkina Faso.

The coup is part of a "larger, more alarming" anti-democratic movement in West Africa, according to the statement.

