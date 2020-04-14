UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Lawmakers Seek Gov't Aid To Keep Private Labs Running Amid Need For More COVID-19 Tests

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 14th April 2020 | 03:40 AM

US Lawmakers Seek Gov't Aid to Keep Private Labs Running Amid Need for More COVID-19 Tests

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Private laboratories in the United States, despite increased business processing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) tests, nevertheless are hemorrhaging revenue due to a sharp drop in routine medical tests and need government aid to continue operating, Senator Bob Menendez and Congressman Bill Pascrell wrote in a letter to Vice President Mike Pence.

"The national scope of the pandemic, coupled with our desperate need to increase testing capacity, means that we cannot afford to see any lab close at this time," the lawmakers wrote on Monday.

The letter to Pence, who chairs the Trump administration Coronavirus Task Force, requested that the Federal government intervene to ensure private labs are not forced to reduce testing capacity during the pandemic.

The lawmakers cited the case of BioReference Laboratories, which accounts for about 20 percent of virus tests conducted in the United States thus far and has suffered a 65 percent drop in revenue due to a pandemic-related halt in elective medical procedures.

Related Topics

Business Trump United States Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

P/E ratio enhances attractiveness of UAE stock mar ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Ukrainian President review late ..

3 hours ago

WHO intensifies efforts to develop vaccine against ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Governor of Nevada review lates ..

3 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 398 new COVID-19 case ..

3 hours ago

COVID-19 Pandemic Shows EU Health System 'No Longe ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.