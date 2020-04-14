WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Private laboratories in the United States, despite increased business processing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) tests, nevertheless are hemorrhaging revenue due to a sharp drop in routine medical tests and need government aid to continue operating, Senator Bob Menendez and Congressman Bill Pascrell wrote in a letter to Vice President Mike Pence.

"The national scope of the pandemic, coupled with our desperate need to increase testing capacity, means that we cannot afford to see any lab close at this time," the lawmakers wrote on Monday.

The letter to Pence, who chairs the Trump administration Coronavirus Task Force, requested that the Federal government intervene to ensure private labs are not forced to reduce testing capacity during the pandemic.

The lawmakers cited the case of BioReference Laboratories, which accounts for about 20 percent of virus tests conducted in the United States thus far and has suffered a 65 percent drop in revenue due to a pandemic-related halt in elective medical procedures.