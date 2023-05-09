US Lawmakers Seek Info on Rise in Encounters With Suspected Terrorists at Border - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) A group of US lawmakers sent a letter to senior Biden administration officials requesting information on the increase of encounters between the US Border Patrol (USBP) and suspected terrorists in recent years, Congressman Patrick McHenry said on Tuesday.

McHenry and six other US House lawmakers sent a letter on Monday to Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Acting Commissioner Troy Miller, requesting information on the situation and the Biden administration's response.

"The spike in encounters with individuals who appear on the Terrorist Screening Dataset (TSDS) is alarming and highlights the dangers of the Biden Administration's open border policy. That is why I am leading members of the North Carolina delegation in demanding answers from Secretary Mayorkas and CBP Acting Commissioner Miller," McHenry said in a statement om the letter.

The letter requests information on CBP's protocol for individuals on the TSDS after apprehension. It also asks the officials to explain what they attribute the rise in encounters with individuals on the TSDS to and whether they have a plan to reverse the trend.

There have been 82 encounters with suspected terrorists year-to-date in fiscal year 2023 and 98 encounters in the previous fiscal year, the letter said.

The TSDS is the US government's database containing sensitive information on terrorist identities, according to the CBP website. The TSDS has expanded since its inception to include additional individuals who represent a potential threat to the United States, including known affiliates of individuals placed on the terrorist watchlist.

The lawmakers requested in the letter a "timely response" in the interest of transparency.

"We need to know why this information is hidden from public view and what is happening to these suspects after they are apprehended. Our porous border is putting Americans at risk and they deserve to know the truth," the statement said.

The letter comes days ahead of the end of a Trump administration policy that allows the US government to turn away illegal immigrants at the country's borders due to public health concerns. A massive surge of migrants is expected to overwhelm the southern border on May 11 when the policy ends.