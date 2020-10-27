UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Lawmakers Seek To Designate China's Abuses Against Uyghurs As Genocide - Senator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 46 seconds ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 11:10 PM

US Lawmakers Seek to Designate China's Abuses Against Uyghurs as Genocide - Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) A bipartisan group of US Senators have introduced a resolution to designate human rights abuses perpetrated by China against Uyghurs as genocide, Senator Marco Rubio's office said in a press release on Tuesday.

"US Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) joined Senators John Cornyn (R-TX), Jim Risch (R-ID) and Bob Menendez (D-NJ), Chairman and Ranking Member, respectively, of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations, in introducing a bipartisan resolution to designate human rights abuses perpetrated by the People's Republic of China against Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang as genocide," the release said.

The measure stipulates that China should be held accountable under the 1948 United Nations Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, the release said.

Moreover, the resolution also calls for a coordinated international response to halt the alleged abuses, the release added.

On September 22, the US House of Representatives passed legislation to ban imports of products made with what it called "forced labor" in Xinjiang amid accusations that Uyghurs are being held in detention camps.

In June, President Donald Trump signed into law the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act that allows the US government to impose sanctions over alleged human rights violations of the Muslim Uyghur minority in China.

The Chinese government has denied the charges, saying that the camps were built to provide vocational and Chinese language training for Uyghurs and other minorities.

Related Topics

Resolution Senate United Nations Minority China Trump June September Muslim Government

Recent Stories

PTI govt not to budge from accountability of corru ..

29 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace commends st ..

56 minutes ago

AED80.2 billion of Abu Dhabi&#039;s non-oil foreig ..

56 minutes ago

1 hour ago

State Bank of Pakistan Governor for joint efforts ..

31 minutes ago

Alhamra Signs MoU with Little Art

31 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.