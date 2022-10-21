UrduPoint.com

US Lawmakers Seek To Pass $50Bln Military Aid Package To Arm Ukraine For A Year - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 21, 2022 | 12:05 AM

US lawmakers are looking to pass a new $50 billion military aid package for Ukraine before January amid concerns that the upcoming midterm elections in November could usher in a new Congress that seeks to reduce assistance to the country, NBC reported on Thursday, citing legislators and aides familiar with the effort

US House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy has pledged that if the Republicans become a majority in the lower chamber of Congress in the midterm elections, Ukraine will not get a "blank check" for assistance given the looming recession in the United States

In response to McCarthy's warning, a bipartisan group of lawmakers is working to pass the $50 billion aid package, most likely as part of an omnibus spending bill, before a new Congress takes office in January.

