US Lawmakers Seek Trump Admin. Rationale For Ending Migrant Asylum Rights During Pandemic

Fri 10th April 2020 | 08:45 PM

The Trump administration should provide a legal explanation for its coronavirus (COVID-19)-related suspension of migrants' rights to apply for political asylum in the United States, senior Democrats in the US House of Representatives said in a statement on Friday

The Trump administration should provide a legal explanation for its coronavirus (COVID-19)-related suspension of migrants' rights to apply for political asylum in the United States, senior Democrats in the US House of Representatives said in a statement on Friday.

"We understand that certain restrictions for the public health are necessary to address the coronavirus crisis. But those measures must be legal and they must reflect our values. A great nation like the United States must be able to protect both the health of its people and the health of its democracy, which starts with upholding the rule of law," the statement issued by Foreign Affairs Committee chair Eliot Engel, Homeland Security Committee chair Bennie Thompson and Judiciary Committee chair Jerrold Nadler, said.

The statement stopped short of accusing the administration of violating any law. Instead, the lawmakers accused the White House of stonewalling congressional requests for a legal explanation justifying the measure.

"Administration lawyers haven't been able to offer any legal justification for suspending the right to seek asylum. Our attempts to get answers have been stonewalled by bogus claims of privilege or the outrageous explanation that they're still determining the rationale for a policy that's already in place, the statement said. "If the President's actions are legal, he should be able to explain why, especially to Congress. And if he cannot, then he must cease those actions and come to Congress to seek authority."

President Donald Trump recently used emergency powers during the pandemic to send all migrants who cross the southern US border back to Mexico within two hours, claiming the measures are needed to protect US agents, health workers and the general population from the disease, according to media reports.

