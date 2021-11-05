UrduPoint.com

US Lawmakers Send Biden Administration Letter Urging Sanctions On Worst Climate Damagers

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) Several US lawmakers sent Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen a letter on Thursday urging the Biden administration to impose sanctions on the worst foreign contributors to climate change.

"Given that the Biden administration has made combating climate change a top priority, a whole-of-government US approach to the climate crisis should include targeted sanctions on the foreign individuals and companies that are perpetrating the worst climate damage, with a particular focus upon companies that violate human rights while harming the climate," the letter said.

The letter is co-signed by Senators Ed Markey, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, as well as Representative Veronica Escobar.

Financial sanctions combined with additional climate diplomacy with key countries like China would ensure that addressing climate change remains at the center of US foreign and national security strategy, the letter said.

The letter comes following Biden's attendance and participation at the UN Climate Change Summit in Glasgow earlier this week, during which time he met with a number of world leaders about global climate change response efforts.

