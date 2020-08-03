UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Lawmakers Subpoena State Dept. Officials Over Trump Firing Of Watchdog - Statement

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 10:40 PM

US Lawmakers Subpoena State Dept. Officials Over Trump Firing of Watchdog - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) Three Democratic lawmakers have issued subpoenas to several State Department officials for depositions related to President Donald Trump's firing of Inspector General Steve Linick, the US House Foreign Affairs Committee said in a press release on Monday.

"Today, subpoenas have been issued to the following State Department officials to appear for joint depositions by the House Committees on Foreign Affairs and Oversight and Reform: Brian Bulatao, Under Secretary of State for Management; Marik String, Acting State Department Legal Adviser; Michael Miller, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs; Toni A.

Porter, Senior Adviser," the release said.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney and Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Bob Menendez issued the subpoenas as part of their joint investigation into the matter.

In May, Trump said he fired Linick at US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's request.

Linick had been terminated as he was investigating the Trump administration's emergency declaration in May 2019 to approve more than $8 billion in arms sales to countries in the Persian Gulf.

Related Topics

Firing Senate Trump May 2019 Billion Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED15.8 bn Monday

42 minutes ago

Etisalat Group to pay out interim dividends from A ..

42 minutes ago

Ahmed bin Mohammed postpones award ceremony of 11t ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Year of Preparations for the Next Fifty Year ..

1 hour ago

Amana Healthcare offers rehabilitation programme f ..

1 hour ago

Launch of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear Power Plant a ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.