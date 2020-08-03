US Lawmakers Subpoena State Dept. Officials Over Trump Firing of Watchdog - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) Three Democratic lawmakers have issued subpoenas to several State Department officials for depositions related to President Donald Trump's firing of Inspector General Steve Linick, the US House Foreign Affairs Committee said in a press release on Monday.

"Today, subpoenas have been issued to the following State Department officials to appear for joint depositions by the House Committees on Foreign Affairs and Oversight and Reform: Brian Bulatao, Under Secretary of State for Management; Marik String, Acting State Department Legal Adviser; Michael Miller, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Political-Military Affairs; Toni A.

Porter, Senior Adviser," the release said.

House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney and Senate Foreign Relations Committee Ranking Member Bob Menendez issued the subpoenas as part of their joint investigation into the matter.

In May, Trump said he fired Linick at US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's request.

Linick had been terminated as he was investigating the Trump administration's emergency declaration in May 2019 to approve more than $8 billion in arms sales to countries in the Persian Gulf.