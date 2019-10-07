US Lawmakers Threaten Sanctions on Turkey, Suspension From NATO if Ankara Attacks Kurds

Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen agreed to join a bipartisan effort to impose economic sanctions on Turkey and suspend Turkey from NATO if Ankara launches an attack on Kurds in northern Syria, Senator Lindsey Graham said in a press release on Monday

"Just spoke to Sen[ator] Chris Van Hollen about situation in Syria," Graham said via Twitter. "We will introduce bipartisan sanctions against Turkey if they invade Syria and will call for their suspension from NATO if they attack Kurdish forces who assisted the US in the destruction of the ISIS [Islamic State, banned in Russia] Caliphate."

The United States has begun withdrawing its forces deployed with Syrian Kurds in the north of Syria and the White House announced that Turkey was free to move forward with a long-planned military operation there.

Several members of the US Senate have decried the move as a betrayal of US allies in the battle against the Islamic State, with Graham warning that Democrat and Republican lawmakers will join forces to oppose the move.

Kurdish fighters, which make up the bulk of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), have also condemned the move as a betrayal.

The US Defense Department was not given advanced notice of the Trump administration's announcement late Sunday night, according to published reports.