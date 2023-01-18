US Lawmakers to Probe Millions of Dollars in China Donations to Penn Biden Center

The US House Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating millions of dollars in anonymous donations from China to the University of Pennsylvania and the Penn Biden Center amid an ongoing review by the Justice Department of President Joe Biden's alleged mishandling of classified documents during his tenure as Vice President, the press office of Chairman James Comer said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) The US House Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating millions of Dollars in anonymous donations from China to the University of Pennsylvania and the Penn Biden Center amid an ongoing review by the Justice Department of President Joe Biden's alleged mishandling of classified documents during his tenure as Vice President, the press office of Chairman James Comer said on Wednesday.

"Today, House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer is calling on University of Pennsylvania President M. Elizabeth Magill to provide information about anonymous Chinese donations to UPenn and the Penn Biden Center," Comer's office said in a press release. "The Committee has learned UPenn received millions of dollars from anonymous Chinese sources, with a marked uptick in donations when then-former Vice President Biden was announced as leading the Penn Biden Center initiative."

Comer is requesting all documents and communications related to any donations from China as well as a list of all Chinese donors and the amounts donated to the university, the release added.

According to the release, donations from China tripled and continued while Biden explored a potential run for president.

"The Penn Biden Center appears to have acted as a foreign-sponsored source of income for much of a Biden Administration in-waiting," Comer said in a letter to Magill. "Between 2017 and 2019, UPenn paid President Biden more than $900,000, and the university employed at least 10 people at the Penn Biden Center who later became senior Biden administration officials."

The US Department of Justice is currently investigating how classified documents related to the period of Biden's vice presidency ended up in his office at the think tank and in his residential premises, as they were not authorized for their storage.

Congressman Paul Gosar told Sputnik that Republican lawmakers will investigate the matter as a serious felony, which is punishable with a prison sentence of up to 10 years.