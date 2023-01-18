UrduPoint.com

US Lawmakers To Probe Millions Of Dollars In China Donations To Penn Biden Center

Faizan Hashmi Published January 18, 2023 | 09:59 PM

US Lawmakers to Probe Millions of Dollars in China Donations to Penn Biden Center

The US House Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating millions of dollars in anonymous donations from China to the University of Pennsylvania and the Penn Biden Center amid an ongoing review by the Justice Department of President Joe Biden's alleged mishandling of classified documents during his tenure as Vice President, the press office of Chairman James Comer said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) The US House Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating millions of Dollars in anonymous donations from China to the University of Pennsylvania and the Penn Biden Center amid an ongoing review by the Justice Department of President Joe Biden's alleged mishandling of classified documents during his tenure as Vice President, the press office of Chairman James Comer said on Wednesday.

"Today, House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer is calling on University of Pennsylvania President M. Elizabeth Magill to provide information about anonymous Chinese donations to UPenn and the Penn Biden Center," Comer's office said in a press release. "The Committee has learned UPenn received millions of dollars from anonymous Chinese sources, with a marked uptick in donations when then-former Vice President Biden was announced as leading the Penn Biden Center initiative."

Comer is requesting all documents and communications related to any donations from China as well as a list of all Chinese donors and the amounts donated to the university, the release added.

According to the release, donations from China tripled and continued while Biden explored a potential run for president.

"The Penn Biden Center appears to have acted as a foreign-sponsored source of income for much of a Biden Administration in-waiting," Comer said in a letter to Magill. "Between 2017 and 2019, UPenn paid President Biden more than $900,000, and the university employed at least 10 people at the Penn Biden Center who later became senior Biden administration officials."

The US Department of Justice is currently investigating how classified documents related to the period of Biden's vice presidency ended up in his office at the think tank and in his residential premises, as they were not authorized for their storage.

Congressman Paul Gosar told Sputnik that Republican lawmakers will investigate the matter as a serious felony, which is punishable with a prison sentence of up to 10 years.

Related Topics

China Tank 2017 2019 All From Million

Recent Stories

US Retail Sales Down Most in a Year in December - ..

US Retail Sales Down Most in a Year in December - Commerce Department

4 minutes ago
 Moldovan President, European Investment Bank Presi ..

Moldovan President, European Investment Bank President Discuss Prospects of Coop ..

5 minutes ago
 US Has 64 Ongoing, Planned Ukraine Aid Oversight P ..

US Has 64 Ongoing, Planned Ukraine Aid Oversight Projects for 2023 - Inspectors ..

4 minutes ago
 Greek Prime Minister to Take Part in 2023 World Ec ..

Greek Prime Minister to Take Part in 2023 World Economic Forum - Office

4 minutes ago
 Taiwanese Foreign Minister Says China Could Try to ..

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Says China Could Try to Use Force in Taiwan in 2027

4 minutes ago
 Malaysia to Get Rid of Excess Bureaucracy to Attra ..

Malaysia to Get Rid of Excess Bureaucracy to Attract Foreign Companies - Ministe ..

49 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.