US Lawmakers Unveil Climate Emergency Resolution Calling for 'Massive-Scale Mobilization'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) US lawmakers in both chambers of Congress unveiled legislation that calls for declaring a climate emergency that will encompass massive-scale mobilization of the nation's economic and industrial resources.

On Monday, President Donald Trump delivered a speech on US environmental leadership which was highly criticized by Democrats and advocacy groups for failing to mention climate change. Sierra Club Executive Director Michael Brune in a press release said Trump has the worst environmental record in US presidential history.

"National, social, industrial, and economic mobilization of the resources and labor of the United States at a massive-scale [is required] to halt, reverse, mitigate, and prepare for the consequences of the climate emergency," text of the resolution revealed on Tuesday.

Senator Bernie Sanders, House Representative Earl Blumenauer and Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez introduced the resolution which was co-sponsored by six Democratic senators and 19 members of the House, according to a press release from Sanders's office.

Sanders, in the press release, said the United States must lead the world in transforming its energy system away from fossil fuels to renewable energy through an economically just and managed phase-out.

According to a summary of the measure, the resolution includes an amendment that would require any energy projects to be engaged with "frontline" communities such as tribal governments, minority groups and labor unions.

The measure would also limit the US president's ability to invoke authority under any act of Congress, the release said.