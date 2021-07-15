UrduPoint.com
US Lawmakers Unveil Plans To Introduce Measure To End Federal Prohibition Of Marijuana

Thu 15th July 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) A group of US Senate Democrats in a statement announced plans to introduce legislation to end the Federal prohibition of marijuana.

"Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Finance Committee Chair Ron Wyden and Senator Cory Booker today released a discussion draft of the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act, proposed legislation that would help put an end to the unfair targeting and treatment of communities of color by removing cannabis from the federal list of controlled substances and empowering states to implement their own cannabis laws," the release said on Wednesday.

The release pointed out that several US states have already legalized adult and medical use of marijuana.

The proposed legislation would also remove federal non-violent marijuana crimes and allow individuals currently serving time in federal prison for non-violent marijuana crimes to petition a court for re-sentencing, the release said.

US states that have fully legalized marijuana include Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wyoming, and the District of Columbia, according to data from DISA Global Solutions.

