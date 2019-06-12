UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Lawmakers Urge 2020 NDAA To Prohibit War With Iran Without Congressional Authorization

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 08:57 PM

US Lawmakers Urge 2020 NDAA to Prohibit War With Iran Without Congressional Authorization

A bipartisan group of 55 congressmen on Wednesday sent a letter to the US House of Representatives Armed Services Committee urging its members to include language in the 2020 defense spending bill to prohibit the Trump administration from undertaking military action against Iran without congressional authorization

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) A bipartisan group of 55 congressmen on Wednesday sent a letter to the US House of Representatives Armed Services Committee urging its members to include language in the 2020 defense spending bill to prohibit the Trump administration from undertaking military action against Iran without congressional authorization.

"As the House continues its work on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal 2020 (FY 2020), we urge you to include language prohibiting US offensive military operations in the Republic of Iran and prohibiting direct action against Iran or its proxies without Congressional authorization," the letter, addressed to Committee Chairman Adam Smith and ranking Republican Mac Thornberry, said.

The lawmakers said in the letter that military action should only be used as a measure of last resort and reiterated that any decision to do so must first be authorized by Congress.

The letter cited published reports of Trump administration considering military plans for war with Iran that include deploying 120,000 US troops to the middle East without notifying and briefing congressional leaders.

President Donald Trump has denied the reports.

Related Topics

Iran Trump Middle East Congress 2020 From

Recent Stories

Johnson plays down no-deal Brexit as bids for UK l ..

3 minutes ago

WHO convenes emergency meeting after Ebola spreads ..

3 minutes ago

Massacre toll in Mali revised down to 35

3 minutes ago

11 outlaws held; bike and weapons recovered in Isl ..

4 minutes ago

France to Ban All Single-Use Plastics by 2020 - Pr ..

10 minutes ago

Moscow Emergency Services Probing Reports of Bomb ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.