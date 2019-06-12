US Lawmakers Urge 2020 NDAA to Prohibit War With Iran Without Congressional Authorization

A bipartisan group of 55 congressmen on Wednesday sent a letter to the US House of Representatives Armed Services Committee urging its members to include language in the 2020 defense spending bill to prohibit the Trump administration from undertaking military action against Iran without congressional authorization

"As the House continues its work on the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal 2020 (FY 2020), we urge you to include language prohibiting US offensive military operations in the Republic of Iran and prohibiting direct action against Iran or its proxies without Congressional authorization," the letter, addressed to Committee Chairman Adam Smith and ranking Republican Mac Thornberry, said.

The lawmakers said in the letter that military action should only be used as a measure of last resort and reiterated that any decision to do so must first be authorized by Congress.

The letter cited published reports of Trump administration considering military plans for war with Iran that include deploying 120,000 US troops to the middle East without notifying and briefing congressional leaders.

President Donald Trump has denied the reports.