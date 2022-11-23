UrduPoint.com

US Lawmakers Urge Austin To Send Gray Eagle Drones To Ukraine - Letter

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2022 | 01:00 AM

US Lawmakers Urge Austin to Send Gray Eagle Drones to Ukraine - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) A bipartisan group of US senators on Tuesday sent a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin asking him to send Gray Eagle drones to Ukraine following reports that the Biden administration declined Kiev's request.

"Ukraine's Minister of Defense Oleksii Reznikov and Ukraine's Ambassador to the US Oksana Markarova have repeatedly requested the MQ-1C Gray Eagle," the letter said. "This system's operational attributes ... complement existing weapon systems used by the Ukrainians and will increase the lethality of the Ukrainian military."

According to the lawmakers, Gray Eagle could be effectively used by the Ukrainian military to find and attack Russian warships in the Black Sea while presenting a profound near-term advantage to Kiev with only 27 days needed for training.

The lawmakers believe that the alleged introduction of Iranian drones to the battlefield in Ukraine can stall Ukraine's counteroffensive momentum and lay the groundwork for a potential Russian victory over Ukraine that would "significantly damage American security and prosperity.

"

The senators propose to swap advanced US-specific sensors for alternatives that are vetted for transfer to allies and partners and send the drone systems to Ukraine.

Earlier in November, CNN reported that the Biden administration was looking into ways to modify Gray Eagle drones in order to send them to Ukraine and at the same time lower the risks associated with the systems getting to the hands of the Russian military.

The system is an advanced version of the Predator drone and has an endurance of 25 hours, speeds up to 167 knots (309 km/hour), can operate up to 29,000 feet (8,840 meters), and can carry multiple payloads including four Hellfire air-to-surface missiles and four GBU-44/B Viper Strike glide bombs.

Related Topics

Drone Attack Ukraine Russia Same Kiev Eagle Austin November Weapon

Recent Stories

Marriyum rebuts rumours about PM's upcoming visit ..

Marriyum rebuts rumours about PM's upcoming visit to Turkiye

4 minutes ago
 Imran's party not providing any social services to ..

Imran's party not providing any social services to public: Kaira

4 minutes ago
 Army chief's appointment is constitutional right ..

Army chief's appointment is constitutional right of PM: Rana Sanaullah

4 minutes ago
 Both Major Political Parties Have Failed Americans ..

Both Major Political Parties Have Failed Americans, Only Care About Power - Acti ..

4 minutes ago
 Fifteen State Attorneys General File Lawsuit to Ke ..

Fifteen State Attorneys General File Lawsuit to Keep US Title 42 in Place - Repo ..

4 minutes ago
 US Thinking Through How to Support Ukraine Followi ..

US Thinking Through How to Support Ukraine Following Infrastructure Damage - Pen ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.