US Lawmakers Urge Biden Administration to Work With EU, UK on Whiskey Tariff Freeze

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Fifty US lawmakers in a letter urged the Biden administration to work with the European Union and the United Kingdom to suspend their tariffs on American Whiskey.

"As the Biden Administration continues to work with the EU and UK on priority trade issues, we strongly urge that the Administration work with the EU and UK to secure the immediate suspension of tariffs on American Whiskey and secure agreements that result in the removal of all tariffs on US, EU, and UK distilled spirits and wine," the Congressman John Yarmuth, Andy Barr, and others said in the letter to US Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Monday.

The letter said EU and UK tariffs on American Whiskey tariffs are scheduled to increase from 25 percent to 50 percent on June 1. These tariffs were imposed on American Whiskey in response to the Trump administration's tariffs on steel and aluminum.

American Whiskey exports to European Union countries declined by 37 percent and to the United Kingdom by 53 percent, the letter said.