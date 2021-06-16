US Lawmakers Urge Biden to Address With Putin Issue of Americans Jailed in Russia - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2021) A bipartisan group of lawmaker sent President Joe Biden a letter urging him to raise the issue of imprisoned US citizens in Russia during his upcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva.

"We write to urge you to address the arrest and detention of falsely accused US citizens in Russia when you meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 16," the letter said on Tuesday. "Over the past three years, the Russian Federation has arrested, detained, and convicted two American citizens, Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed, on legally dubious and politically motivated charges."

Co-signatories of the letter include Senators Debbie Stabenow and John Cornyn as well as Congressmen Haley Stevens and August Pfluger.

The lawmakers noted that the House of Representatives has passed two resolutions calling on Russia to release Paul Whelan and Trevor Reed.

A Moscow court sentenced Whelan to 16 years in prison for espionage. Reed was sentenced to nine years for endangering police officers after an altercation in Moscow in 2019.

The lawmakers characterized the arrest of Whelan and Reed as political, saying also they are unacceptable because they fly in the face of international legal standards.

Biden and Putin are scheduled to meet in Geneva on Wednesday to discuss a wide array of issues, including arms control, cyberspace, the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the situation in Ukraine and others.