US Lawmakers Urge Biden to Reschedule Zelenskyy Visit for When Congress Available - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) US lawmakers in a letter on Wednesday urged President Joe Biden to reschedule the visit of Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy for a time when Congress is in session.

"As co-chairs of the bipartisan Congressional Ukraine Caucus, we write with deep disappointment that the White House has invited President Zelenskiy to the White House when the US Congress is not in session. We strongly urge you to find alternatives suitable for Congress and the White House to ensure the Congress can engage with President Zelenskiy," the letter said.

Signatories of the letter include Representatives Marcy Kaptur, Brian Fitzpatrick, Mike Quigley, and Andy Harris.

The letter refers to Ukraine as the "scrimmage line for liberty on the European Continent" and touted Congress's support for Ukraine through security assistance funding and efforts to pass mandatory sanctions relating to the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

The lawmakers added that the scheduling seems to be an attempt by the Biden administration to prevent Congress from directly engaging with Zelenskyy. They concluded the letter by reiterating their request to Biden to reschedule the visit and engage in "direct negotiations" with Zelenskyy about Ukrainian concerns over Nord Stream 2.