Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 12:10 AM

US Lawmakers Urge Biden to Suspend Limits on Food, Other Humanitarian Relief to Cuba

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) President Joe Biden should lift US restrictions on shipments of humanitarian goods to Cuba, according to a letter from 114 Democrats in the House of Representatives released on Thursday.

The letter was sent just days before the 7th anniversary of the Obama administration's decision to normalize relations with Cuba - an opening that was largely reversed by the Trump administration, the lawmakers said.

"While the embargo allows for the shipment of humanitarian aid, in practice, licensing requirements, end-use verification, restrictions on the banking sector, and fear of unknowingly running afoul of U.

S. law severely complicate sending humanitarian aid to Cuba, from other countries as well as from the United States,"  the lawmakers added.

The letter urged the Biden administration to suspend US regulations that prevent food, medicine, remittances and other humanitarian assistance from reaching the Cuban people.

Since a series of protests over shortages of food and medicine, as well as draconian COVID-19 measures, erupted last summer, the US government has sanctioned several Cuban officials over the subsequent crackdown.

