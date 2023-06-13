UrduPoint.com

US Lawmakers Urge Blinken To Comply With Request For Biden Laptop Statement Info - Letter

Sumaira FH Published June 13, 2023 | 02:40 AM

US Lawmakers Urge Blinken to Comply With Request for Biden Laptop Statement Info - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) US House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterating their request for information related to a statement by former intelligence officials discrediting the Hunter Biden laptop story as being "Russian disinformation."

In April, the lawmakers wrote to Blinken requesting documents and information regarding the statement, the writing of which they claim Blinken set in motion. In May, an attorney for Blinken responded with objections to cooperation on the matter.

"Notably, the response letter sent on your behalf did not dispute the central facts at issue - that you, while serving as a senior advisor to the Biden campaign, contacted Michael Morell, a former Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, about the Hunter Biden laptop story, which set in motion events that led the issuance of the public statement," the letter said.

The lawmakers will consider using the "compulsory process" if the requested materials are not produced by June 26, the letter said.

The letter comes amid a number of efforts by lawmakers to investigate allegations linked to the Hunter Biden laptop leaks, as well as purported efforts by the US government to collaborate with big tech and media to censor the story.

Related Topics

Russia April May June Media Government

Recent Stories

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hopes Ukraine ..

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hopes Ukraine offensive a 'success' to forc ..

3 hours ago
 Chairman PTI appears before JIT in connection with ..

Chairman PTI appears before JIT in connection with five cases

3 hours ago
 Over 430 Wildfires Active in Canada, 208 Out of Co ..

Over 430 Wildfires Active in Canada, 208 Out of Control - Emergency Preparedness ..

3 hours ago
 Girmay sprints to Tour of Switzerland second stage ..

Girmay sprints to Tour of Switzerland second stage win

3 hours ago
 Berlin to Face Production Cuts If Russian Gas Stop ..

Berlin to Face Production Cuts If Russian Gas Stops Flowing Via Ukraine - Econom ..

3 hours ago
 Suspect in France shooting of UK girl charged with ..

Suspect in France shooting of UK girl charged with murder: prosecutor

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.