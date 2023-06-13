US Lawmakers Urge Blinken to Comply With Request for Biden Laptop Statement Info - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) US House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken reiterating their request for information related to a statement by former intelligence officials discrediting the Hunter Biden laptop story as being "Russian disinformation."

In April, the lawmakers wrote to Blinken requesting documents and information regarding the statement, the writing of which they claim Blinken set in motion. In May, an attorney for Blinken responded with objections to cooperation on the matter.

"Notably, the response letter sent on your behalf did not dispute the central facts at issue - that you, while serving as a senior advisor to the Biden campaign, contacted Michael Morell, a former Deputy Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, about the Hunter Biden laptop story, which set in motion events that led the issuance of the public statement," the letter said.

The lawmakers will consider using the "compulsory process" if the requested materials are not produced by June 26, the letter said.

The letter comes amid a number of efforts by lawmakers to investigate allegations linked to the Hunter Biden laptop leaks, as well as purported efforts by the US government to collaborate with big tech and media to censor the story.