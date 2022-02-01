US Lawmakers Urge Blinken to Take Further Steps Toward Establishing Democracy in Myanmar

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2022 | 05:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) A bipartisan group of US lawmakers is urging the Biden administration to take further action to establish a democratic regime in Myanmar following a coup d'etat by the country's military in February of 2020, according to a letter sent by members of Congress to Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"The United States must take steps to address the humanitarian and human rights crises unleashed by the coup, and seek justice for atrocities carried out, both before and after the coup, by the Burmese (Myanmar) military. To do so, the United States must work with more energy to harness the power of like-minded representatives of Burmese democracy, including the National Unity Government, regional partners, civil society, the international community, and other key actors to establish democracy and respect for the rule of law in Burma," the letter said on Monday.

The lawmakers urged the Biden administration to coordinate with foreign governments and businesses cutting off Myanmar military finances, ensuring  existing and future sanctions are enforced to the fullest extent possible, convening an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on the matter and continuing to urge partners and organizations around the world not to recognize or legitimize the new government.

The signatories to the letter include US House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Gregory Meeks, Senate East Asia and Pacific Subcommittee Chairman Edward Markey and senior Senate Foreign Relations Committee member Marco Rubio.

Earlier on Monday, the Biden administration added seven individuals and two entities to its sanctions lists over alleged links to the government of Myanmar. The sanctions and letter come on the eve of the first anniversary of the military coup on February 1.

