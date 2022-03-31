UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published March 31, 2022

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) A bipartisan group of US lawmakers in a letter on Thursday urged Secretary of State Antony Blinken to work with other Organization of American States (OAS) countries to revoke Russia's permanent observer status at the group.

"We write to encourage the Biden administration to work with like-minded member states of the Organization of American States (OAS) to revoke Russia's status as a Permanent Observer in response to its unprovoked, inhumane, and illegal invasion and occupation of Ukraine," the letter said.

OAS granted Permanent Observer status to Russia nearly 30 years ago as a reflection of the organization's democratic aspirations for the country, the letter also said. However, Moscow's actions domestically and abroad have since resulted in the need for a reassessment of engagement between the OAS and Russia, the letter added.

Signatories to the letter include Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez, Ranking Member Jim Risch, and Senators Marco Rubio and Ted Cruz among others.

