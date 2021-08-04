US Lawmakers Urge IMF to Limit Belarus' Access to Special Drawing Rights Funds - Letter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) US lawmakers have called on the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to limit Belarus' access to the Special Drawing Rights (SDR) funds, a letter to acting US Executive at the IMF, Elizabeth Shortino, and published by Congressman Bill Keating revealed on Tuesday.

"We implore you to use America's voice, voting power and influence to defend our democratic principles abroad," the letter said. "Specifically, we urge you to work with IMF member states to restrict or condition the use of these funds to proactively prevent the Lukashenko regime from accessing the hard Currency they desperately desire until they have agreed to a dialogue with the Coordination Council and organize free and fair elections."

The lawmakers - William Keating, Marcy Kaptur, Christopher Smith and Joe Wilson - also called on the IMF to give assurances that it will continue to boost its transparency requirements concerning SDR allocations.

The lawmakers explained that The Friends of Belarus Caucus was created to support the freedom and democracy movement in Belarus, as well as to call for new, free and fair elections, and stand against the government of Lukashenko.

They pointed out that they regret finding out the IMF board of Governors had reached a decision to allocate SDR funds to Minsk.

"The Lukashenko regime has oppressed and brutalized its own people and must be held accountable for these reprehensible actions. For these reasons, we strongly oppose the allocation of almost $1 billion of SDR funds, as they undermine the substantial efforts made by the democratic movement in Belarus to fight back against the regime's repression," the letter said.

After incumbent Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko secured his sixth term in office in the election on August 9, 2020, the country witnessed protests by the opposition contesting the official results of the vote and claiming electoral fraud. Opposition figures also accused the security forces of resorting to excessive violence during the protests. The Belarusian authorities have repeatedly said protests in the country are being coordinated from abroad.