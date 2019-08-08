UrduPoint.com
US Lawmakers Urge India To Uphold Democratic Principles In Jammu, Kashmir

Thu 08th August 2019 | 05:10 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2019) US House Foreign Affairs Committee chief Eliot Engel and Senate Foreign Affairs Ranking Member Bob Menendez called on India to adhere to democratic principles in the wake of New Delhi revising the status of Jammu and Kashmir.

"As the world's largest democracy, India has an opportunity to demonstrate for all its citizens the importance of protecting and promoting equal rights, including freedom of assembly, access to information, and equal protections under the law. Transparency and political participation are the cornerstones of representative democracies, and we hope the Indian government will abide by these principles in Jammu and Kashmir," the two lawmakers said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

Earlier this week, the Indian government announced its decision to strip Jammu and Kashmir of its special status and split it into two union territories. One of them, Ladakh, would not have its own legislature.

Pakistani National Security Committee responded on Wednesday by saying that Islamabad might downgrade diplomatic relations and suspend trade with New Delhi.

